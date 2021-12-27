ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

took a snowy drive, made some icy art.

By Editors' Picks
Fstoppers
 4 days ago

I'm steve and I'm new to Fstoppers so I thought I would stop by here and share...

fstoppers.com

Fstoppers

How to Make People Look Taller in Photos

When it comes to portrait work, things like camera settings and lighting often have quantifiable positions and settings, and in that sense, they can be more easily learned (to a degree). Posing, on the other hand, is a more subjective art and often presents difficulty to newer photographers. One useful technique is knowing how to make your subjects look taller, and this great video tutorial will show you what you need to know to accomplish that.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Christmas tree

I am trying to force myself into the cold winter nights and experiment with some of the Christmas lights before they get turned off. Here's a few captured last night, all variations on an ICM theme. I personally love the blue lighting up the snow beneath. For the sake of...
LIFESTYLE
Fstoppers

10 Helpful Tips for Beginner Photographers

When you are new to photography, it can be a lot to try to learn and master every technique and develop a creative voice all at the same time. If you are working on getting your footing and need a bump in the right direction, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you 10 great tips for improving your photography.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

The Valley of Light

Chasing light is essential to landscape photography. In this scenario, Andrew, Josh, and I were left bamboozled by the interesting and unique light display within the valley behind Sharktooth Peak. The sun in this area sets off to the right side of the mountains, yet the light reflected off the clouds and backside of the central peaks, which filled the valley with beautiful light and colour. As always, I was left humbled by what I saw in front of me.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Seven Things for Beginning Photographers to Practice

Learning photography and trying to create better photographs can be a daunting task when you're just starting. Here are some guidelines I've taught in my workshops to help new photographers create stronger images. These ideas can apply to any genre of photography, but I'm primarily a landscape photographer, so I...
PHOTOGRAPHY
chapelboro.com

Made in NC: Fully Alive Wire Art

As a child, former UNC student Hailey Geer frequently visited her grandparents’ house, where they had a wire flower sculpture on their coffee table. The intricacy of the sculpture always intrigued her, and she hoped to one day recreate it. Geer finally decided to try her hand at wire...
VISUAL ART
Fstoppers

Responding to feedback on my pictures

Welcome, Langa! I lived in Pretoria as a kid. You're off to a fine start with these. Both are well composed. The first appeals slightly more to me, probably on account of the attractive glistening effect on the wet rocks, although the second has a moodiness that is less "pretty" but compelling all the same. I love the glow in the distant clouds! Its soft colours complement the stark foreground.
PHOTOGRAPHY
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: The Next Winter Storm Is A Different Animal, Denver Will Actually Get Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple storms in recent weeks have brought piles of snow to Colorado’s mountains but no significant moisture to Denver and the Front Range. That should finally change with a new storm taking aim at the state. The large storm was in California Wednesday morning and will start to spread heavier snow across the mountains late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Before then, snow in the mountains will be light with only minor accumulation. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for most mountain areas in Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday night. (source: CBS) The heaviest snow will be in the...
COLORADO STATE
uticaphoenix.net

Man finds ‘mutilated shark alien’ fish floating on California coast

CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
THEATER & DANCE

