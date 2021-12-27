took a snowy drive, made some icy art.

How can you manipulate the color of the sky with simple lighting techniques? In this video, learn how to capture a rich blue sky with just one light. Lighting your nighttime portraits when shooting outdoors can be a bit tricky. The goal is not just to illuminate your subject, but to use light to achieve balance in the shot in terms of luminosity and color, as well as shape the entire image through the quality of the light. When shooting portraits at night, the sky can be a powerful tool for making your image more dynamic and vibrant especially when the light and condition of the sky are more favorable.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 2 DAYS AGO