ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

See How Our Favorite Celebs Are Spending Their Holidays

By Tasha Turner
thesource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the shopping is done and the gifts are all unwrapped most of us take that week between Christmas and New Year to spend...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Ooh Na, Na: Rihanna Shuts Down Fenty Beauty Baby Rumor In Hilarious DM Exchange With A Fan

Rihanna is setting those pesky pregnant rumors straight, well…kinda. Following her historic National Hero of Barbados award on Nov. 28, some social media detectives were hard at work speculating whether the Fenty Beauty billionaire was expecting her first child with her Harlem honey A$AP Rocky. A few fans and critics swore that the star was hiding a burgeoning baby bump as she dazzled in a silky caramel-colored gown by Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta during the prestigious ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Naturi Naughton
Digital Photography Review

Happy holidays from DPReview! Here are a few of our favorite articles of 2021

2021, eh? What a year. All of the horror and inconvenience of 2020, without the novelty factor. There was good news out there though, hidden in the cracks between the headlines. This was the year for many of us that we got to see distant friends and family again, and despite all the disruption it's been a busy 12 months for the camera market, with some big announcements, and some major technological developments taking place across the industry.
PHOTOGRAPHY
uwgb.edu

Psych and Stuff: What Our Favorite Holiday Movies Say About Us

From Rudolph getting bullied to George Bailey learning life lessons, what do our favorite holiday movies say about us? Psychology professors Georjeanna Wilson-Doenges, Ryan Martin and intern Kelsi Engelhardt (Psychology) talk through their favorite holiday movies with a focus not just on why they love them, but where that love comes from. Listen to the podcast.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#Christmas#Shopping#Massage Chair
PopSugar

Ready to Give Your FYP a 2022 Makeover? See All of Our New Favorite TikTok Stars

In 2021, TikTok gave us a place to express our undying love for Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license" and have deep discussions about topics like "nature cereal" and potential collabs between major artists. But with 2022 in full view, we have our eyes on a few TikTok stars who are giving us reasons to laugh (See: Stepan the cat), experiment with new beauty trends, and blow up the group chat.
RECIPES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Candace Parker Reveals Her Wife Is Pregnant, 'It's Surreal!'

Candace Parker says she and her wife have a baby on the way ... revealing Tuesday her partner, Anya Petrakova, is pregnant!!!. The WNBA superstar shared the awesome news on her social media page ... gushing over Anya on their wedding anniversary while calling the pregnancy "surreal." "I LOVE YOU🐞,"...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
Entertainment Weekly

Jada Pinkett Smith shares hair loss from alopecia: 'I'm going to make me a little crown'

Jada Pinkett Smith's been open about dealing with hair loss for years. But she's not letting it bring her down. The 50-year-old actress, activist and Red Table Talk host, who suffers from autoimmune disorder alopecia (which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss), shared a candid video showing off one of the bare scalp patches that she's simply embracing.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy