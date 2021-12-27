Cooler, But Still Above Average Temps For Oklahoma Ahead

Oklahoma can expect a cooler day Monday albeit still above average for the state, according to News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope.

A weak cold front moved through Oklahoma during the morning hours Monday, and highs will be in the 60s and 70s during the afternoon. There will be a chance for a few showers Monday night going into Tuesday.

Record highs are possible Tuesday with a high-to-extreme fire danger.

However, winter may finally make its arrival this weekend. A cold front is set to move in with temperatures dropping and a chance for winter weather. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s.