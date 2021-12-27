'Yellowjackets': In Praise of Misty, TV's Newest Anti-Hero, Who You Can't Stop Watching

The Witcher is a strange beast: A show that is at once a nod to late-1990s, young adult fantasy adventure shows—think Xena: Warrior Princess or Hercules—and a drama that demands to be taken seriously. The Witcher’s abundance of swearing, nudity, sex, violence, and complicated political machinations leave little doubt that the success of Game of Thrones loomed like a mountain over the scrappy village that Netflix was building for the series. Perhaps daunted by GoT’s large shadow, however, the first season stumbled more often than not. Despite Henry Cavill’s superb interpretation of the titular Witcher, Geralt of Rivia—somehow balancing gritty warrior, gentle partner and comedic grump—over the course of the first season’s eight episodes, the show suffered from inexplicable character explanation, as well as time and location jumps, with little earmarking to make such transitions comprehensible to the average viewer. It ended up strange and bloated, something that could never stand up to the mountainous Game of Thrones it so badly wanted to match, and as hyped-up and highly watched as Netflix claimed it to be.

