EXCLUSIVE | One-on-one with UL-Lafayette head coach Michael Desormeaux

By Madeline Adams, George Faust, KLFY
 5 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — After the New Orleans Bowl win, Louisiana Football head coach Mike Desormeaux sat down with sports director George Faust.

Coach Desormeaux discusses what the last three weeks have been like for him, signing day, finalizing his coaching staff, and the quarterback situation heading into 2022.

Click the videos above for the full interview.

