A a teen girl was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after being struck by an SUV while crossing a street in southwest Salina Tuesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2007 Lincoln MKX driven by Kelsey Reyes, 29, of Salina, was northbound on Marcella Drive and turning left onto W. Schilling Road when the SUV struck a 17-year-old girl who was crossing W. Schilling Road from the north in the crosswalk.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO