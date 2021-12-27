Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

The Buffalo Bills flew over to Foxborough and returned with what may prove to be the most important victory of the season in hand. The 33-21 win against the New England Patriots allowed them to take control of the AFC East, and represented a complete victory on both sides of the ball. The offense moved the ball at will—as evidenced by the fact that there were no punts—and only squandered a scoring opportunity on one drive. The defense meanwhile, got gashed a few times on the ground, but took the ball away twice and frustrated rookie quarterback Mac Jones on third downs, in particular. It was also a bounce-back game for the team’s rookies. More about how each rookie performed below.

