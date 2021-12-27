ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' reserve/COVID-19 list: Which players are currently sidelined?

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts got bit hard by the COVID-19 bug as several starters were placed on the reserve list during the Week 16 prep ahead of the matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Even though the Colts overcame those issues to pull out a 22-16 win on the road, there is still a high chance that some of these players who are currently on the list will remain there throughout Week 17.

Some of the players who were placed on the list earlier last week have a chance to return and the Colts will take what they can get at this point. There’s also a chance players are added to and taken off of this list on Monday so we’ll keep it updated throughout the day.

Here’s a quick look at the eight Colts currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list entering Week 17:

Related
The Spun

Colts Coach Frank Reich Responds To Philip Rivers Rumors

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed starting quarterback Carson Wentz on the COVID-19 reserve list. While Wentz’s status remains up in the air, rumors began to circulate about a possible Philip Rivers reunion. Head coach Frank Reich addressed those rumors on Wednesday. Per Colts insider Joel A. Erickson, Reich...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Big Colts News

The Indianapolis Colts may not have control of the AFC South title race, but they’ll still make the playoffs if they win out. And they just got a big boost on offense in pursuit of that goal. On Thursday, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed that wide receiver Parris Campbell...
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Announce Major Thursday Roster News

Carson Wentz’s status for Sunday’s game is still up in the air, but it appears the Indianapolis Colts will have most of their key players available against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Thursday, the Colts officially activated linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis...
The Spun

Look: Colts Announce Several Significant Roster Moves

There’s no guarantee Carson Wentz will return to the Indianapolis Colts‘ lineup for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Nonetheless, reinforcements are on the way for the Colts. On Wednesday, the Colts officially activated five players from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Colts owner Jim Irsay shared the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Raiders: NFL experts make Week 17 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) are set to face off in a crucial Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Colts find themselves with a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win while the Raiders are fighting for the final wild-card seed in the AFC playoff picture.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts place Pro Bowl LS Luke Rhodes on COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts placed long snapper Luke Rhodes on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday. Even with the new protocols in place from the league, it’s unlikely Rhodes will be able to clear in time for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, one where the Colts can clinch a playoff berth if they win.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Raiders: Final injury report in Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts got a number of players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week with a few more left to return over the next day or so. They did rule out one player on their final injury report with three others listed as questionable.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts rule out S Andrew Sendejo vs. Raiders in Week 17

Indianapolis Colts safety Andrew Sendejo was the only player ruled out Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Frank Reich told reporters. Sendejo has been in the league’s concussion protocol since initially suffering the head injury late in the Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots. He has yet to practice since being placed in the protocol and this will be his second consecutive game missed.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

