Take To The Slopes In Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands On Nintendo Switch

The publisher has provided an overview about this sci-fi action-platformer with hack-and-slash combat:. The peaceful human mining colony on the planet Medusa-42 suddenly faces an invasion by the Raknos, a ruthless alien race hellbent on destroying everything in sight. James Hawkins, a teen with no formal training, finds himself alone after a crash landing in his father’s revolutionary battle mech prototype. Fortunately, the Battle Frame’s AI, Blackwind, provides all the companionship and protection Hawkins needs. Only together can the pair fight their way through the hostile planet, find Hawkins’ father, and destroy the alien threat.
