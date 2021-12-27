Take To The Slopes In Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands On Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s Japanese customer service Twitter account has issued some worthy advice to prospective Nintendo Switch owners ahead of the Christmas weekend. The company advises that anyone who is expecting to receive a Nintendo Switch system for Christmas should create their Nintendo Account now ahead of Christmas Day (Saturday, 25th December), when the company expects Nintendo servers to be hammered with users accessing the eShop with downloads etc. If you owned a Nintendo 3DS or a Wii U you will most likely have a Nintendo Account, but if you are new to the recent Nintendo ecosystem it makes sense to create your free Nintendo Account now while there are no issues.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO