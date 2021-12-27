ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take To The Slopes In Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands On Nintendo Switch

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicroids has announced that Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands is coming to Nintendo Switch. Joining its Microids Indie publishing label, developer Toppluva‘s open-world skiing and snowboarding game...

