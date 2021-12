BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state senate will look different when they meet again in 2023, and the changes will start at the top. State Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner announced on Wednesday he won’t seek re-election when his term comes to an end next year. Wardner said in a statement he decided three years ago that he would retire from state politics in 2022.

