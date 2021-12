Demee Koch is the CEO and founder of the brand DE MOI® that is silently disrupting the beauty industry under a no-nonsense philosophy. Even though roughly 40% of Americans know someone who closed a business during the pandemic, we probably also know someone who started a new one; 54% of entrepreneurs and 43% of business owners say the pandemic introduced new business opportunities. A surge of people are taking the leap of faith, leaving the corporate world to become independent. Starting a new business is a statement of optimism, a sign that one believes there is a brighter future; according to Guidant Financial, 49% of small business owners are confident about their post-Covid future. According to my interviews with entrepreneurs, these shifts are motivated by the desire to take control of their lives and to maximize their impact. This is the era of conscious entrepreneurship.

