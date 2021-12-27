Woman struck by car Sunday in critical condition at ECMC

Photo by RobShotsEmergency personnel work at the scene of a pedestrian struck by a car at Niagara Avenue and Lockport Road Sunday night.

Niagara Falls city officials say a woman struck by a car in the 1500 block of Niagara Avenue Sunday night was lying in the road prior to the incident.

The crash occurred about 6:20 p.m. at Niagara Avenue and Lockport Road. A 44-year-old Falls man was driving east on Niagara when he struck the 26-year-old woman. The driver and a police officer who was driving behind him, stopped to provide aid.

The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she was listed in critical but stable condition, having suffered facial and head injuries, two broken arms and fractured ribs.

The driver of the Nissan Infinity remained on scene and was cooperating with police, according to police.

Niagara Falls Police Crash Management Unit was activated and responding to the scene. The incident is under investigation.