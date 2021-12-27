ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Woman struck by car Sunday in critical condition at ECMC

By Staff reports
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NlXH8_0dWjlsRI00
Photo by RobShotsEmergency personnel work at the scene of a pedestrian struck by a car at Niagara Avenue and Lockport Road Sunday night.

Niagara Falls city officials say a woman struck by a car in the 1500 block of Niagara Avenue Sunday night was lying in the road prior to the incident.

The crash occurred about 6:20 p.m. at Niagara Avenue and Lockport Road. A 44-year-old Falls man was driving east on Niagara when he struck the 26-year-old woman. The driver and a police officer who was driving behind him, stopped to provide aid.

The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she was listed in critical but stable condition, having suffered facial and head injuries, two broken arms and fractured ribs.

The driver of the Nissan Infinity remained on scene and was cooperating with police, according to police.

The driver was uninjured and is cooperating in the investigation.

Niagara Falls Police Crash Management Unit was activated and responding to the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niagara, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Niagara, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Accidents
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls City#Head Injuries#Police#Traffic Accident#Ecmc
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
3K+
Followers
39
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy