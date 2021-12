They say that happiness is a state of mind. Life can get overwhelming for everyone, and it’s up to us to find moments of happiness in them — that’s what we’ve been told all our lives, and that’s what we tell our kids too. But what if there are factors out of our control that affect how happy we are? No, we aren’t talking about external factors like the environment, tragedy, natural calamity, and life’s daily stresses. We are talking about birth! What if zodiac signs play a role in your happiness? Scroll below as we uncover which zodiac signs make the happiest babies and which ones don’t. You might be in for a surprise so let’s get started:

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO