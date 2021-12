Counties Can Opt-In to Provide Rent Supplements for Low-Income Tenants. Funding Aimed at Helping Those Experiencing Homelessness or Facing Eviction. Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday December 14, 2021 announced $100 million is available for counties to help homeless individuals and families leave the shelter system for a permanent home by providing rental assistance. The funds may also help very low-income New Yorkers pay their rent and increase their housing security. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), the New York State Rental Supplement Program will provide funding to localities in all 57 counties and New York City to offer rental assistance to individuals and families who are currently experiencing homelessness or facing the imminent loss of housing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO