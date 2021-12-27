COVID FLORIDA: Hospitalizations Again Rising Quickly Statewide

Numbers Surge As Omicron Spreads. Floridians Are Still Dying From COVID-19.

Total Deaths in Florida from COVID-19, courtesy Centers for Disease Control.

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are now 2,344 adults in Florida hospitals being treated for COVID-19, a dramatic increase from just days ago. At least 809 adults were admitted to Florida hospitals on Sunday for COVID. No fewer than 62 children, under age 18, are also hospitalized for COVID-19.

At least 18 hospital deaths on Sunday, in Florida, were attributed to COVID-19.

The latest numbers, released Monday morning by the United States Department of Health and Human Services, signal a rapidly deteriorating situation in Florida where there is fear that holiday travel will lead to a dire situation within weeks.

The Palm Beach County, The Centers for Disease Control reports a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 13.56, with 2,384 COVID-19 cases being logged over the past 7 days. That’s a 166.67 percent jump in cases over seven days, and an 8.62 rise in positivity rate.

No deaths were reported from COVID, in Palm Beach County, over the past seven days.

While we expect an update later today, the CDC’s last “new case” daily count for Florida was released on December 22nd and showed 26,811. By comparison, only 684 new cases were logged on November 26th — less than a month earlier. Florida’s COVID death toll now stands at 62,347.

