Baseball

PBR MN- Top 10 Most Viewed Profiles of 2021- #5

By Maggie Kennedy
 5 days ago

Arm: C - 81 mph. Above average carry. Hit: Open stance. Rhythm in load. Swing/hands work down and through contact. Loose at times creating bat speed. Flashed hard contact at times. Power: 86 mph exit velocity from the tee. Run: 7.26 runner in the 60. Delivery: Toes over rubber....

