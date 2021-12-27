ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Quinn's reaction to DeMarcus Lawrence's pick 6 against Washington was too good

By Andy Nesbitt
 4 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East yesterday before they even took the field for last night’s home game against Washington. Then they went out and absolutely destroyed their division rival, 56-14, in a game that was basically over shortly after it started.

Dak Prescott had a big night with four touchdown passes but the Cowboys’ defense also put on a show once again and continues to be one of the best defenses in football.

That defense put some points on the board late in the first quarter when DeMarcus Lawrence picked off a Taylor Heinicke pass and returned it 40 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had a tremendous reaction to the TD:

Dude was so happy for Lawrence. That was awesome.

Fans loved it, too:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

