Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Two New Hampshire brothers have been regifting the same hard candy back and forth for more than 30 years.

The tradition started in 1987 when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with assorted fruit flavors to his brother, Eric Wasson, as a joke for Christmas, knowing that his brother wouldn’t like the gift.

“I didn’t eat them,” Eric Wasson told WMUR-TV. “And so the next year I thought, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to give it back to him. He’ll never remember.’”

Ryan immediately recognized the gift and ever since then, they’ve been taking turns and keeping a log of their exchanges. The brothers have even gotten creative with it.

Ryan Wasson told the station the candy has been frozen in a block of ice and put in Jell-O, adding, “He one time sewed it into a teddy bear.”

The tradition has also involved family members, co-workers and even a sheriff’s department. Last year, it was presented to Ryan Wasson on a silver platter at a restaurant, reported the Associated Press.

“If you ask which one has ever done the best as far as giving these, we’re both going to say it’s ourselves, right?” Ryan Wasson said. “We’re never going to give in.”

Fort Myers, FL
