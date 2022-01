WURD Radio hosted their 5th Annual Empowerment Experience, “The Power, Purpose and Possibility of Black Women: Conversations on Healing and Wholeness,” on Friday. “The last two years have been so difficult for so many in our community,” said Sara Lomax-Reese, president and CEO of WURD Radio. “We want this year’s Empowerment Experience to focus on what we can do to embrace radical self-care as an answer to the ongoing uncertainty and challenges produced by this pandemic. We hope our community will emerge with new ideas, strategies and practices for how we take better care of ourselves and each other.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO