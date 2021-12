Founded in 2012, Fleetio is available in 80+ countries around the world and has integrated more than 250,000 vehicles into its system. The real entry-level cost is $25 a month with its five-car minimum limit. If you choose the Pro version, which retails around $75 per month for 15 vehicles, you’ll be able to access add-on features that include issue management, location tracking, assignments, vehicle linking, and more.

