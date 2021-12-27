ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Harold E. Ketchie, 87

theweektoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarold E. Ketchie, 87, of W. Wareham, died Saturday, December 25, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Natalie (Medeiros) Ketchie. Born in New Bedford, he was the son of the late Emma (Albert) Costa and Harold Ketchie....

theweektoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Plainsman

Harold D. Owens, 102, of Huron

HURON — Harold D. Owens, 102, of Huron, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Avantara Huron. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Harold D. Owens, the son of Albert and Marie (Kohnert) Owens, was born on August 25, 1919, in Ipswich. The family moved to Huron in 1920, and Harold has lived in Huron ever since. Harold attended school and graduated from Huron High School in 1937. Harold worked for the Armour Company from 1938-1942, when he joined the armed forces. Harold served his country in the U.S Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged in December of 1945.
HURON, SD
panhandlepost.com

Harold (Hugo) Wayne Jacobs (1948 - 2021)

On Dec. 18th, 2021, In Cheyenne, WY Veterans hospital Harold entered his new life unexpectedly at the ripe ol’ age of 73. Harold is survived by his younger brother Lawrence (Colleen) Jacobs, Niece Jessica (Maclin) Staman and family, Niece Jeana Jacobs (James Brown) and family, Nephew Joshua (Heather) Jacobs and family. His Best Friend Zeke Seegrist and his small circle of good friends. He is joining his loving parents Imogene and Howard Jacobs, Brothers Odell and Linn Jacobs.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy