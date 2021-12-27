Harold E. Ketchie, 87

HURON — Harold D. Owens, 102, of Huron, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at Avantara Huron. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Harold D. Owens, the son of Albert and Marie (Kohnert) Owens, was born on August 25, 1919, in Ipswich. The family moved to Huron in 1920, and Harold has lived in Huron ever since. Harold attended school and graduated from Huron High School in 1937. Harold worked for the Armour Company from 1938-1942, when he joined the armed forces. Harold served his country in the U.S Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged in December of 1945.

