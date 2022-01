Marion Andrew joined her Lord on Dec. 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Laurel on Jan. 27, 1929, to James Albert and Esther Anderson Mitchell, Marion grew up in Belfry, Montana. She played saxophone in the school’s bands, was the center on the girl’s basketball team, and was active in the Order of Rainbow for Girls, 4H, and her Presbyterian church. Belfry High School named her valedictorian at her graduation in 1946. At Montana State College (now University) Bozeman, Marion joined the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and SPURS.

BELFRY, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO