Carolinas among leaders in population growth, according to Census

Even though the United States population grew at its lowest rate in history in 2021, Arizona was again among the fastest-growing states, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data. Arizona ranked third for top states in numeric growth from July 2020 to July 2021, following Texas and Florida. The state...
Reports from both lawmakers and real estate agents indicated that during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 and 2021, scores of wealthy New Yorkers fled the city and bought up homes in Connecticut, but numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show mixed results for Connecticut’s overall population. The Census Bureau...
North Carolina saw its population growth streak continue between 2020 and 2021. The state added nearly 94,000 residents for the period from July 1, 2020, to July 1 of this year, according to new data from the U.S Census Bureau. That's the fourth-largest figure in the country. North Carolina is the ninth-largest state in the U.S. with an estimated 10.55 million residents — ahead of Michigan and behind Georgia.
More often than not, it's the smaller towns and communities throughout Louisiana that help give our great State its unique heart and soul. Instead of talking about the bigger cities, let's celebrate and take a look at nine of the smallest towns in Louisiana. Worldpopulationreview.com has ranked all of Louisiana's...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2020 Census has some concerning numbers for Wisconsin. That’s according economist Dale Knapp with Forward Analytics. Census data shows the state’s overall population grew 3.6 percent since 2010 but its youth population declined 4.3 percent. Knapp, who recently published a study on...
UTAH, Dec. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — In a year of declining birth rates and international migration, Utah tied with Montana for the second largest population growth of any state, topped only by Idaho. The Utah and Idaho population growth rate came in at 1.7 percent, according to 2021...
The United States saw its slowest population growth ever during the COVID-19 pandemic and South Carolina had thousands more deaths than births, but the Palmetto State continued to be one of the fastest-growing in the nation, according to new Census Bureau estimates. Across the country, a slowdown in births and...
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2021 national and state population estimates, New York had the largest annual and cumulative numeric population decline. It said the population in New York decreased by 319,020 (1.6%) and 365,336 (1.8%), respectively. The data suggested that New York's declining population in the...
Washington – New York lost more of its population than any state in the nation between July 2020 and July 2021, recording a decline of 1.6% during the year, new U.S. Census Bureau estimates show. New York’s net loss of 319,020 residents is the largest single-year decline in the...
The U.S. population grew by 0.1% over the year that ended July 1, the slowest rate in American history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau estimated that the population grew by 392,665 in the 12 months before July 1. It attributed the record low to “decreased net international migration, decreased fertility, and increased mortality due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
(The Center Square) – New York, California and Illinois saw the largest declines in population due to outmigration in 2020, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data, as overall population growth slowed to the lowest levels since the nation's founding. The U.S. added only 392,665 people between July 1,...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new study from Madison-based Forward Analytics shows Wisconsin’s future could be in danger, if the state’s population growth trends don’t drastically pick up. According to the study, “Slowing Down: Wisconsin’s Waning Population Growth,” the state’s population increased by 3.6%, making us...
More than 20,000 residents left D.C. over the past year, according to the latest U.S. Census data. The District – and 17 states – are part of a historically large number of jurisdictions to lose population, according to the latest census report. The District reflects a national trend...
Though the estimates again look bad for the state, it is worth noting that Census projections prior to the actual 2020 Census were considerably grimmer regarding New York’s population loss than the actual 2020 count showed.
"According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2021 national and state population estimates and components of change released today, the population of the United States grew in the past year by 392,665, or 0.1%, the lowest rate since the nation’s founding," according to a press release from the U.S. Census Bureau published today.
Idaho’s population keeps growing at a faster clip than other states. The state has led the country in population growth for the fifth year in a row. From 2020 to 2021, Idaho’s population grew 2.9%, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates. Idaho welcomed 53,000 new residents, bringing...
U.S. Census data released in a report last week show Illinois’s population is dropping. The data show that as of July this year the statewide population was more than a hundred-thousand people less compared with the official census numbers from 2020. The report attributes the bulk of the change to people moving away from the state. The rate of population decline places Illinois in third place after Washington, D.C. and New York.
Comments / 0