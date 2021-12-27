ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolinas among leaders in population growth, according to Census

By Jenna Martin
North Carolina saw its population growth streak continue between 2020 and 2021. The state added nearly 94,000 residents for the period from July 1, 2020, to July 1 of this year, according to new data from the U.S Census Bureau. That's the fourth-largest figure in the country. North Carolina is the ninth-largest state in the U.S. with an estimated 10.55 million residents — ahead of Michigan and behind Georgia.
