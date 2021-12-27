ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Announces Formation Of Taxi Squads and Temporary Changes To CBA

By markparkinson14
matchsticksandgasoline.com
 4 days ago

With NHL hockey set to return, potentially, in a few days the league has given teams some options to help as players have been testing positive left and right. Here's what the league came up with and sent out in a press release this morning:. The National Hockey League...

www.matchsticksandgasoline.com

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There's one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins' side. Apparently the Bruins' D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let's take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Hockey#Cba#Health And Safety#Taxi#Covid#Columbus Chicago#Nhlpa#Players#Club Personnel#Clubs
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders' schedule as they come out of the NHL's elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night's game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Flames New Year's Eve Game Postponed

Due to restrictions with attendance at the Scotiabank Saddledome the NHL announced today that the Flames and Jets game set to take place on New Year's Eve will be postponed when the arena can have a larger capacity. The cap on fans hasn't only affected the Flames, it's something happening...
NHL
spectrumnews1.com

Return of NHL taxi squads creates domino effect in minors

Larry Landon enjoyed watching two recent American Hockey League callups score in their NHL debuts. Adding to the fun: they did it against a team with a player who spent time in the ECHL. "It's wonderful to see," the executive director of the Professional Hockey Players' Association said. "It's great...
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won't be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league's top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday's Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won't continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. "Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we're playing and there's no disruption and all that, but that's not reality, that's fantasy hockey right now," he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL's Reimplementation of Taxi Squad is Blessing in Disguise for Kings

As the NHL is set to return to play after the extended holiday pause, they are doing so with a familiar COVID-19 measure: the taxi squad. While it is both disappointing and concerning that games have been postponed due to several outbreaks throughout the league, having a taxi squad may be beneficial for the Kings in the long run as they continue developing their prospect pool.
NHL

