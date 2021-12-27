ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Eagles RB Miles Sanders has broken hand

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has a broken hand and will undergo further testing Monday to determine the extent of the damage, NFL Network reported.

The tests will guide the team as to whether Sanders can play through the injury, per the report.

Sanders suffered the injury late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants and was ruled out for the second half. He left the stadium in a soft cast. The Eagles won easily, 34-10.

Sanders finished with 45 yards rushing on seven carries.

On the season, Sanders has rushed for 754 yards, good enough for the team lead.

–Field Level Media

