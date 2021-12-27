ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen Elizabeth’s Remembers The Late Prince Philip In Christmas Speech

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ml6bF_0dWjgRck00

This Christmas was the first Queen Elizabeth spent without Prince Philip, who died in April just two months shy of his 100th birthday. The queen spoke about her late husband in her annual holiday speech, in which she uplifted the joy of the season and acknowledged the heartache the year brought.

On Christmas Day, the queen issued a speech addressing the nation, most of which has since been shared to social media and received millions of more views. Her statement addressed the special nature of the holiday, made all the more remarkable for all the contradictory emotions it can beautifully evoke in everyone. Learn more about her poignant speech here.

This is a time for everyone, young and old

Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas video alternates between footage of her addressing the camera and video of other scenes emphasizing the subject matter. First, she notes that although people think of Christmas as a time for children, really, it brings out something importantly childish in everyone, something that people could do well to learn from the youth of this world: to see the joy in everything. In contrast, adults can easily overlook the small, simple things worth deriving excitement from.

The queen intends on following the wisdom of younger generations and vows that although Prince Philip won’t be among the royal family this Christmas, they will find cause for joy. The family plans to “reminisce” about the past by seeing the season through the eyes of the next generation, the children, “of whom,” the queen added, “we were delighted to welcome four more this year.”

The queen turns to faith during this first Christmas without Prince Philip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yq18P_0dWjgRck00
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip / Famous/ACE Pictures ACE Pictures, Inc. / ImageCollect

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were married for 73 years before his passing, and this is her first Christmas without him. This occurred in a year that would prove rife with hardships as the queen faced new health battles that kept her from in-person events and derailed the royal family’s original holiday plans. However, the queen turned to faith and sees the four new additions to the family as four fresh new starts full of potential, similar to how the birth of Jesus Christ is viewed as the beginning of something new and important.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsO63_0dWjgRck00
British Royalty. Future Queen of England Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten (future Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip), offical engagement photo, 1947 / Everett Collection

She also references the simplicity of the holiday that makes it so appealing – and so possible to celebrate even in these unprecedented circumstances. “While COVID again means we can’t celebrate quite as we may have wished,” she explained, “we can still enjoy the many happy traditions, be it the singing of carols — as long as the tune is well known — decorating the tree, giving and receiving presents or watching a favorite film where we already know the ending. It’s no surprise that families so often treasure their Christmas routines.”

With 2022 around the corner, the queen also anticipates celebrating her platinum jubilee, an occasion among monarchs that marks 70 years of ruling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRtvN_0dWjgRck00
The queen and Prince Philip / Famous/ACE Pictures ACE Pictures, Inc. / ImageCollect

Comments / 1

Related
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Prince Philip
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#British Royal Family#Uk
SheKnows

Even Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Let This Rule 'Slide' During Christmas

Waking up extra early to see what Santa brought is a tradition around the world — even for royal children. A source told Us Weekly on Monday that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, woke up at 5 a.m. to look under the tree.  What they found was a slight break from their parents’ traditional rules. The source says the Duke and Duchess let this one thing “slide” at Christmastime. “While Kate and William avoid overly spoiling the children, they let the rule slide at Christmas,” the insider said. This is...
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Princess Charlotte Is Snuggled On Queen Elizabeth's Lap In A Never-Before-Seen Photo

Queen Elizabeth is one lucky woman. First, she gets to be a queen with tiaras and such. Second and maybe better, she has a whole bunch of sweet great-grandchildren to cuddle. As evidenced by a recent photo of that’s on display in her Buckingham Palace office. The photo, though blurry and slightly hidden by her purse, shows Her Majesty sitting with her late husband Prince Philip on the sofa, surrounded by smiling great-grandchildren. And even in a blurry photo you can see just how happy she truly is to be with those little sweethearts.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson's surprising Christmas decorations at royal home unveiled

The Duchess of York has decked out her home of Royal Lodge, which she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew – and you may be surprised at the rather relatable low-key decorations!. Sarah revealed her festive trimmings via her YouTube channel, Fergie and Friends where she reads out children's books. In...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Accidentally Reveals Never-Before-Seen Pic of Her Great-Grandchildren (Though a Few Are Notably Missing)

Queen Elizabeth is no stranger to publicly releasing portraits of the royal family, but she still saves some pics for her eyes only. Today, the 95-year-old monarch hosted an in-person audience at Windsor Castle, where she presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with the Queen’s Medal for Music. Naturally, photographers captured the moment on camera before sharing the pics for all to see.
WORLD
arcamax.com

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are living out their 'own fairy tale'

Sarah Ferguson says she and Prince Andrew are still living their "own fairy tale" as their share a love which is "very different from what normal people have". The Duke and Duchess of York married in July 1986 before separating in March 1992 and eventually divorcing in April 1996, but although they have not been husband and wife for 25 years, Sarah insists they still have a special bond and love one another a lot.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Replacement Underway? William's Father Reportedly Communicating With Harry Again After Months Of Cold Treatment

Prince Charles has reportedly been more visible amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. The royal family is said to be in disorder lately amid the growing concerns about the health of Queen Elizabeth. Speculations are rife that the mother of Prince Charles needs to slow down from doing royal duties and engagements due to her advanced age.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy