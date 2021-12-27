ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Remembers Her Dog That Recently Passed: ‘We Miss You Wookie’

By Maggie Schneider
 4 days ago
“NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is paying tribute to her dog on Instagram: “He saw the world with me & Nick.”

Lachey is enjoying quality family time this holiday season. While she is happily with her husband Nick Lachey and three beautiful children, there is one special family member she is missing: her dog, Wookie.

Wookie recently passed away at 15 years old. This is a long, happy life in dog years. However, it remains a huge loss to the Lachey family. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star posts a loving tribute to her furry friend on Instagram. She also introduces the new dog they have adopted, named Dasher Boy.

The post begins with a festive picture of Dasher Boy. Fans who swipe left get to see an adorable video of Wookie helping the kids open their gifts on a past Christmas morning.

“I really miss Wookie, but 15 years was a good, long, Beautiful, FULL life!” Lachey writes. “He saw the world with me & Nick.”

Vanessa Lachey also shares that her beloved dog was a friend to all three of her babies. “And he was there for ALL my babies! The first one to greet them home.”

The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star ends the tribute with a loving send-off. “We miss you Wookie and hope you have ALL the wrapping paper in the world in Puppy Heaven.”

Fans are melting over Lachey’s post. Both Dasher Boy and Wookie are stealing hearts. “What a great assistant he was,” one fan comments. “so sorry for the loss of your lovely dog,” another writes.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s Holiday Tradition

Nick and Vanessa Lachey love holiday traditions. In an interview with ET, the “NCIS: Hawai’i” star tells the story of a cocktail that sparked the special moment.

“So Nick and I, when we met 15 years ago, it was Thanksgiving night and I promised him, ‘I will always make Thanksgiving the best time for you,’ because it is his favorite holiday,” she says. “So we came home that night, it was just us. We were dating and I was like, ‘OK, let me make you a cocktail.’ But if I am being real, I don’t know how to make cocktails.”

The drink she makes him is a White Russian. “Just a box of Kahlúa and a little bit of cream. So I walk in to the kitchen just to feel fancy and I made it. And three White Russians later we were decorating for Christmas and I am like, ‘Isn’t this cute? This is our thing now.’ So every year, I did it this year on Thanksgiving night, before the next day when we decorate, we toast a White Russian to each other.”

Isn’t that sweet? We hope the Lachey family had a very Merry Christmas.

