New York City, NY

‘West Side Story’ Is Officially A Box Office Bomb—See Their Ticket Sales So Far

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXyMe_0dWjfZeL00

The new remake of the hit musical movie West Side Story has been in theatres for about three weeks now, and is being deemed a box office bomb. The adaptation has been well-received with rave reviews, but it’s just not hitting the bank with audiences.

The film captured just $36.6 million in global ticket sales, with a budget of around $100 million, not including marketing costs. Eric Handler, media and entertainment analyst at MKM Partners, says it “sounds like a write-off.” He continues, “The markets that have done the best have been New York and L.A. The film wasn’t able to grab middle America, and it didn’t seem to have that great of a penetration into the Latino community.”

‘West Side Story’ is a box office bomb after highly anticipated release

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWUml_0dWjfZeL00
WEST SIDE STORY, from left: Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, 2021. ph: Niko Tavernise / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

The musical first launched on Broadway in 1957 and has been revived a bunch of times since then, but Speilberg’s newest remake has had eyes on it for a few years now—so needless to say it’s been highly anticipated. Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, opens up more about why the film could be doing poorly in the box office.

″[‘West Side Story’] was largely a victim of timing and an inability to attract younger moviegoers,” says Robbins. “Women over 35 are the drivers of most musicals. Not only has that audience been the most cautious to return to public social spaces like the movie theater during the pandemic, but renewed concern created by omicron headlines seems to have played a major role in doubling down on that hesitance for the time being.”

Musical movies are not as popular as they once were

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VTLf_0dWjfZeL00
WEST SIDE STORY, from left: Sean Harrison Jones, Mike Faist, Kevin Csolak, Jess LeProtto, Patrick Higgins, 2021. © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Additionally, box office analysts predict that the film may have suffered by not having a big Hollywood star attached to the film and because its release was so closely released to box office hit Spider-Man: No Way Home. Movie musicals, in general, have also been struggling in recent years. Most recently, the movie version of Dear Evan Hansen only scored less than $20 million during its global theatrical run. Also, In The Heights, which had a dual theatre and HBO Max release, scored $43.8 million worldwide. 2019’s Cats also only pulled in $72.4 million globally on a production budget of around $95 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxxFV_0dWjfZeL00
WEST SIDE STORY, Rita Moreno, 1961 / Everett Collection

Comments / 28

Stewart Brown
4d ago

Well if it's like most thing made today they had to force the gay thing on you. Not a problem with guys but don't force it on me or my family!!!!!!

Reply(4)
19
Nettie Bowie
4d ago

This is what happens when you try to remake a classic. Hollywood still hasn’t figured out why blockbuster movie and tv shows work is because of the chemistry with the cast!!!

Reply
13
Maurice Canney
3d ago

make a bad version of a classic with no talent performers and you're surprised it failed? this has been the entertainment industry's formula for years now.

Reply
10
 

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
