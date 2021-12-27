ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid are 'willing to spend more than £50m' to sign Reece James and 'could use Eden Hazard to sweeten the deal' as they look to lure the England right back away from Chelsea

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Real Madrid are willing to include Eden Hazard in a bid for Chelsea star Reece James, according to reports.

The position of right back is said to be one of Carlo Ancelotti's biggest concerns this season.

Real Madrid currently only have Dani Carvajal as a recognised right back in their squad and Ancelotti could look to bring in reinforcements.

Real Madrid are 'willing to offer £50million plus Eden Hazard' to sign Reece James (right)

The LaLiga giants 'dream' of bringing James to the Bernabeu but understand they face a challenge to lure him away from Chelsea, according to The Sun.

Madrid are said to be willing to spend more than £50million on the England international and are willing to use former Chelsea star Hazard as a bargaining chip.

The Belgian left Stamford Bridge in what was supposed to be his 'dream' transfer but he has flopped since his £90m move.

Injuries have plagued the 30-year-old and he has failed to score in his 14 appearances this season, with Ancelotti making it clear the Belgian has fallen down the pecking order in his attack.

Carlo Ancelotti (left) has made it clear Eden Hazard (right) has fallen down the pecking order
Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich has reportedly already tried to lure Hazard back to west London.

Now Real Madrid could make it a possibility as they look to offload Hazard's wages and coax James to the Spanish capital.

Madrid reportedly understand signing the 22-year-old is a long shot as he 'has it all' at Chelsea but they are reportedly still willing to try.

James has enjoyed a stellar season as Chelsea sit third, netting five goals and providing six assists in 22 appearances as a right wing-back.

But Hazard's tally this term is not quite as enticing for the Blues as the forward has registered just one assist and failed to find the net all campaign.

Daily Mail

'Juventus are willing to sell winger Dejan Kulusevski to Tottenham for £40m'... but Antonio Conte will have to fend off interest from Mikel Arteta as Arsenal boss looks to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Antonio Conte could get his hands on Dejan Kulusevski during the January transfer market as Juventus have agreed to sell the winger for the right price. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks and Tottenham has been touted as one of his likely destinations.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City will look to extend their lead at the top of the table and add to their winning run when they face Brentford in the Premier League tonight. The Premier League leaders defeated Leicester 6-3 in a Boxing Day thriller last time out and victory at the Brentford Community Stadium would make it 10 wins a row for Pep Guardiola’s side. Brentford have won their past two home matches in the Premier League - following victories over Everton and Watford - but were defeated by Brighton last time out. Thomas Frank’s side, who saw two matches postponed this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City ‘can’t take foot off the gas’ in Premier League title race, Phil Foden insists

Phil Foden has warned Manchester City’s title rivals they are going to keep their foot on the gas after pulling eight points clear at the top of the Premier LeagueWhile Liverpool and Chelsea slipped up after Christmas, Foden’s goal made it 10 league wins on the spin for City as they edged past Brentford 1-0.“It was an important win,” Foden told City’s website. “Brentford made it really difficult, they are a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I’m proud of the team for doing that.“Around Christmas time, you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hugo Lloris is 'interested in returning to Nice' as the Tottenham goalkeeper prepares to enter the final six months of his contract... with the French club 'keen to re-sign their former player as a replacement for Walter Benitez'

Hugo Lloris is open to rejoining Nice when his Tottenham contract expires next summer amid interest from his boyhood club, according to reports. Lloris, 35, first signed for Nice at the age of 10 and worked his way through the club's youth ranks before making his senior debut eight years later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool lose at Leicester as West Ham boost top-four hopes

Liverpool slipped further behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after a 1-0 defeat at Leicester The Reds – with Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho back in the side after recovering from Covid-19 – were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute when Mohamed Salah was brought down by Wilfred Ndidi.However, the Egyptian forward saw his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel and he then headed the rebound against the crossbar.🦊 @LCFC hand Liverpool their second loss of the #PL season#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/ZD9ZMIgOiY— Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2021Sadio Mane fired over early in the second half, before Leicester took the lead on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
