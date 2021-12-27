ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Not fully recovered’ – Fuming Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers slams ‘ridiculous’ Prem schedule ahead of Liverpool clash

By Martin Blackburn
 4 days ago

BRENDAN RODGERS has slammed the ‘ridiculous’ schedule facing his injury-hit Leicester side as they prepare to face Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The Foxes have no time to feel sorry for themselves after the 6-3 defeat to leaders Manchester City on Boxing Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jaoEt_0dWjf7GU00
Rodgers has slammed Leicester's 'ridiculous' fixture schedule Credit: REUTERS

Just over 50 hours after the full-time whistle at the Etihad, they will be lining up against second-placed Liverpool at the King Power.

And Rodgers admits he will not be able to make many changes to his starting line-up against his old club due to the number of players currently on the sidelines.

So the same players will have to go again - and that means they will put themselves at risk.

The Leicester chief said: “It's a ridiculous schedule. We all know that players aren't fully recovered for 72 hours after a game.

“So for us to be playing on Tuesday against Liverpool, it is ridiculous

“However, we have to play the game so there will be virtually no physical work, just recovery work and then we'll look at some video images and prepare from there.”

Rodgers says Jurgen Klopp’s men will have the edge as their Boxing Day fixture was postponed due to Covid in the camp of their opponents Leeds.

He added: “Clearly it is a big advantage.

“This was probably one of the first weeks Manchester City have had off so they were fresh and ready for Boxing Day.

“Liverpool haven't played since our cup game on December 22 - so they'll be able to bring players back in.

“That's what we have to deal with. It's a huge challenge for us but it's a challenge we're up for. We keep fighting and we keep working.”

Rodgers hopes he will be able to bring Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi back into his team as neither were ready to face City.

But otherwise it seems unlikely any of his injured players will be ready – leaving him short particularly in defence.

Ryan Bertrand was injured in the warm up while Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin and Wesley Fofana are all out or doubtful.

Asked if he will make changes against the Reds, Rodgers said: “I don't think we can.

"I think the last few seasons we've been able to do that but we certainly won't be able to do that.

“Some of the players will have to go again.

“To play Manchester City and Liverpool in quick succession is a big challenge especially with the squads that they have.

“We'll do what we've done in this period, we will fight, keep working and we'll do our very best and that's what we're prepared to do.”

