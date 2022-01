Ever since I was a young child, I felt the epicenter of our community was our local grocery store Mehuron’s. When I pull into the parking lot, I feel an overwhelming sense of love for my small town and the people who I see there. They are my neighbors, my friends and my everyday heroes. I step out of my car, wave to someone I know, share a smile, a story and over the years many tears.

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 6 DAYS AGO