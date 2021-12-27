ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Preview: Timeless #1

 4 days ago
A special year-ending adventure that gives portents as to what is to come in the Marvel Universe over the next twelve months! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator—but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of...

Comic Book Preview – Marvel’s Timeless #1

Kang the Conqueror declares war on time itself this week as Marvel offers a sneak peek at the next twelve months of the Marvel Universe with Timeless #1; check out the official preview here ahead of the issue’s release this Wednesday…. HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME?...
DC Preview: Task Force Z #3

There’s no rest for the wicked! Especially if you’re Floyd Lawton, a.k.a. Deadshot. He thought the mission that killed him would be his last, but now he’s been recruited into Task Force Z. But Deadshot’s never liked playing by anyone’s rules…and Red Hood and his would-be team are going to learn that the hard way!
DC Preview: The Human Target #3

Christopher Chance is a man on a deadline and working to solve a crime that might be unsolvable. Despite his better judgment, he’s falling for his lead suspect, and her violent ex-boyfriend isn’t happy about it. Oh, and that ex? He’s a Green Lantern. The Human Target...
DC Preview: The Flash #777

Justice League Dark on Gemworld! Having traveled to Gemworld by way of the second dimension, the Flash joins Justice League Dark and the princess of Gemworld, Amethyst, in a race against time to thwart Eclipso’s evil plans. The Flash (2016-) #777. Written by Jeremy Adams. Pencils Fernando Pasarin. Inks...
Mark Bagley
DC Preview: Deathstroke Inc. #4

Colored by Hi-Fi Cover by Hi-Fi, Howard Porter.
EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: Out of Body

When Dan Collins wakes to finds his life hanging by a thread, he must use his astral projection to discover who tried to kill him. Who is the beautiful mystic who tries to help him? Why does August Fryne want Dan’s soul – and what does it have to do with a demon who seems to be Dorian Gray? A weird, occult detective thriller about life, death – and whatever lies in between.
DC Preview: Superman ’78 #5

As Brainiac attacks Metropolis for Lex Luthor’s transgressions, Superman works as fast as he can to escape the bottled city of Kandor! But what it will take to get free from the shrunken Kryptonian city might be more than the Man of Steel can handle. Will he be able to leave behind the people he thought he lost and save his adoptive world, or will Superman be cataloged and preserved permanently by Brainiac?
Watch ‘Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha’ #1 trailer

Marvel Comics has released a new trailer for their upcoming comic Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha #1. The story will shed light on the First War that rocked the Marvel Universe, a conflict that preceded Asgard, Galactus, and all the heroes you know and love. Written by Dan Slott with art by Carlos Pacheco and Carlos Magno, find it in comic book shops on February 2nd.
DC Preview: Justice League #70

Place your bets, folks! The Royal Flush Gang is BACK and ready to take down the Justice League! Find out their connection to Deathstroke and their growing plot to destroy Green Arrow and Batman. Meanwhile, a villain from the Dark Multiverse has returned and he’s about to turn the Justice League Dark’s world upside down! Could this be the end of their team AND Atlantis?
Timeless #1 Review: A Look Forward and Back With Kang the Conqueror

The end of the year is always an interesting time for stories. With the final weeks of the calendar typically full of real-life events and celebrations that, for many, tend to take precedence over works of fiction, it's a time ripe for a bit of reflection as well as a bit of setup to prepare for what's to come in the new year. With 2021 coming to a close, Marvel Comics is doing that in Timeless #1, a one-shot centering around Kang the Conqueror, but in a way that positions him less as a villain and more as just a character in a much larger story set to unfold in the new year. It's an interesting approach to not only the character but to a new year of stories, and it's one that is both of the moment and that has a great deal of momentum.
DC Preview: Teen Titans Academy #10

Dane, a.k.a. Nevermore, came to the academy to become a hero, but circumstance and fate are leading him down a much darker path. To understand their future, the Titans must look into the complicated past of their most mysterious student-and unearth truths that may leave them with an impossible choice.
DC Preview: DC vs. Vampires #3

Vampires are hunting on the streets of Gotham City as the coming undead plague makes its first move. Batman’s investigation into the disappearance of Andrew Bennett takes him into the sewers beneath the Hall of Justice, where he makes a stunning discovery! And the fall of another hero means the war for Earth has begun!
DC Preview: Aquaman/Green Arrow – Deep Target (2021-) #3

Captured by Scorpio, Aquaman and Green Arrow must endure General Anderton’s torture long enough to find a way to escape. They are in for a big surprise as they discover that they are being held in the last place they thought possible!. Aquaman/Green Arrow – Deep Target (2021-) #3...
Marvel Preview: Warhammer 40,000: Sisters of Battle #5

THE TIME TO REPENT IS PAST—IT’S ALL-OUT WAR ON SISCIA! Time has run out for the SISTERS OF BATTLE when they encounter the forces of SLAANESH! As CANONESS VERIDYAN’S survivors attempt a return to the planet’s surface, CANONESS ORIS and the full might of the order strike down! But can they accomplish their mission and survive to tell the tale? The shocking conclusion to the SISCIA mission—and the link to the next WARHAMMER adventure!
DC Preview: Harley Quinn #10

You know those real cheesy rom-coms where two unlikely lovebirds lean in for the same book and knock heads in the poetry section of the school library and fall madly in love? Well, this story is nothing like that. For starters, Kevin met his new muse in the middle of Scarecrow attacking Gotham (how’s that for a meet-cute?). And second, despite his planning the most perfect and romantic date night with Ivy, it seems like she might have something else on her mind.
Timeless: Every Marvel 2022 Event Witnessed by Kang the Conqueror, Explained

WARNING: Spoilers for Timeless #1 follow. In true Marvel Comics tradition, the publisher is ending 2021 with a special one-shot that sets up various events scheduled to run throughout 2022. This year's edition is Timeless #1 featuring Kang the Conqueror, who has grown to prominence thanks to Jonathan Major's portrayal of the Kang variant in the Loki Disney+ series. Since Kang is a time traveler, he offers the reader a unique glimpse at events to come in the future of the Marvel Universe, which may surprise some fans. Some of Marvel's most popular titles are involved, and some returning favorites are also shown, but with a different facelift.
(A Very Special) Judging by the Cover – 2021 Wrap-up

I (mostly) did the math the other day, and I’ve done this feature every week for two consecutive years. (Except for the break I took this week — blame it on too much eggnog.) That’s a lot of comics to explore, and art and storytelling to contextualize. It’s not always been so easy or convenient, but the feature is mostly worth it to provide a different kind of comics coverage.
‘Atlantis Attacks: The Original Epic’ is a time capsule from an age of transition

You have got to hand it to Marvel: when it comes to keeping their back catalogue in print, they continue to dig into odd corners of their lore to put on the shelf. As 2021 comes to an end, we are treated to a catacomb of a trade collecting the entire 1989 crossover Atlantis Attacks. It’s hefty, convoluted, weird and not really worth reading in its entirety. However, while the crossover does not hold up in a narrative or artistic sense, especially when compared to other arcs from the era, there are still moments of joy to glean from this massive trade paperback.
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

