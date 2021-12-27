ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Hanks makes cameo in '1883'

By Chloe Melas
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — If you thought you spotted Tom Hanks in "1883," you're right. The Oscar winner appeared on the second episode of the Paramount+ show with Tim McGraw. As it turns out, McGraw is actually old...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Christmas tree inside sprawling mansion is simply out of this world

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion. In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Faith Hill Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Magazine Cover Ahead of 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

The highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1883, hits Paramount+ on Dec. 19, and stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are on the promotional trail to get people excited about this new Dutton chapter. In a new joint interview with PEOPLE, the superstar couple opened up about 25 years of marriage and their new acting endeavor. However, people couldn't help but focus on Hill's looks in the cover shoot. While Hill was rocking her natural brown and curly hair, fans who know her best as a blonde were shocked at how different she looked.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cameo#Yellowstone National Park#Film Star#Paramount
CinemaBlend

Tom Hanks Gets Candid About One Of His Worst Movies, Explains Why It Flopped

No one would ever call into question the fact that Tom Hanks is an amazing actor, undoubtedly one of our finest. The two-time Academy Award winner continues to entertain by playing Mr. Rogers (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), appearing in Westerns (the Yellowstone spinoff 1883), and making a cameo in a Borat sequel. He even made Finch. But Hanks will be the first person to tell you that not every movie he’s made has been perfect, or even watchable. And when it comes to the 1990 adaptation of The Bonfire of the Vanities, Hanks knows it sucks, and even understands why.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler and Tom Hanks Had a Decades-Long Feud

So, would you believe a decades-long feud between legendary stars Tom Hanks and “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler came from a 1989 film?. Sure, the two played alongside each other in a “Happy Days” episode from 1982. But, according to Rare, a movie called “Turner and Hooch” caused a rift that didn’t heal for 30 years. “Happy Days” actor and friend to both men Ron Howard confirmed the conflict between the men.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

How Tom Hanks Ended Up On Yellowstone's 1883 Prequel, According To Tim McGraw

Spoilers below for the second episode of Paramount+’s 1883, so be warned if you haven’t yet watched!. One of the most highly anticipated streaming premieres of 2021 has finally arrived, with Paramount+’s 1883 offering a star-studded standalone origin story for the cable-topping drama Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan’s second new series in two months, 1883 dropped its dark and deadly first two episodes on December 19, with the second installment ushering in a whopper of an A-list cameo in the form of Tom Hanks sharing the screen with star Tim McGraw. Despite already knowing it would happen, I was still fairly awed by his limited-yet-stoic presence within the Civil War flashback, so I had to ask the country superstar how it came about.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Rudd Inducted Into ‘Five-Timers Club’ By Tina Fey, Tom Hanks in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Christmas Opener

Saturday Night Live host Paul Rudd was introduced by fellow five-time host Tom Hanks during the variety sketch series’ last outing of the year, which also featured Tina Fey — another five-timer — in the Christmas episode opener. Hanks and Fey donned matching five-timer navy blue robes emblazoned with a gold “5” crest on the top left, and introduced Kenan Thompson to present Rudd with the honor, calling it his four and a half time, due to Saturday night’s episode being taped without a live audience and without musical guest Charli XCX. Hours before the show, SNL announced the show would have...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Opens Up About Tom Hanks Joining the Show

So 1883 fans have Tim McGraw to thank for Tom Hanks making a cameo in this much-anticipated show. May we say bravo to this country superstar who used his connections to entice Hanks, the two-time Oscar winner to make an appearance in the fledgling streaming series? Of course, we’re thinking Hanks also took into consideration that Taylor Sheridan, an Academy Award nominee, created this majestic prequel to Yellowstone.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey join Paul Rudd for Covid-hit SNL

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey joined host Paul Rudd to open tonight’s Saturday Night Live, but the show aired without a live audience and with only “limited” cast and crew amid record-setting Covid-19 numbers in New York.In a statement on Twitter hours before the show went out, SNL announced: “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a...
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple shares behind-the-scenes look at Tom Hanks original film 'Finch'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The eight-minute clip, posted to YouTube on Friday, features Hanks and other members of the film's crew explaining some of the details that went into filming "Finch."
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN

794K+
Followers
122K+
Post
631M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy