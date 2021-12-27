Agia Sophia Academy

Silver Falls Sch. Dist. – Closed. No meal service available. (For Mon Dec 27th) Ohio: Do This Instead of Buying Expensive Solar Panels (It's Genius) Ohio Pays $309/month off Your Mortgage in December (You Must Request It)
One of Pittsburgh’s oldest charter schools, the Urban Academy, announced on Friday that it has closed on a $12.5 million municipal bond that will allow it to purchase the school building it operates from E Properties and Development.
A former top 100 recruit, Darrion Henry, a DE out of Ohio State, entered his name into the transfer portal after two seasons in Columbus. After committing to OSU, here’s what Henry said about playing Michigan:. “I don’t even think that’s a rivalry anymore to be honest with you.”...
As hospitals struggle with a critical staff shortage, several have had to permanently or temporarily halt some services. Five recent Becker's stories of hospitals halting services temporarily or permanently since Nov. 24 because of a lack of staff:. 1. Advocate Aurora temporarily closes 3 urgent care facilities, cites staff shortages.
Edwards Center – ECM Closed.
Food Innovation Center – 2 Hours Late. FIC opens at 10 AM (For Thu Dec 30th)
Portland, ORE. – The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,331 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 today. Nine new deaths were reported as well, raising the state’s death toll to 5,640. The number of people in the hospital with the virus rose to 419, an increase of 21...
A letter from the president of a Virginia teachers union arguing for more stringent measures to stem the flow of Covid-19 was mocked on Twitter for its many grammatical errors. Parent Ellen Gallery marked up the letter and posted the heavily corrected version on Twitter, writing: “Hey [Virginia Education Association], are you going to send out more of these grammar worksheets over break? My kids and I had a great time spotting errors! Did we find them all?”Ms Gallery marked up about 20 errors in the letter sent by Arlington Education Association President Ingrid Gant to Arlington Schools Superintendent...
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths. Multnomah (641) and Washington (418) counties report the most cases with more than 1,000 combined. Deschutes (286), Clackamas (269), and Lane (244) all reported more than 200 cases each. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 421,263.
