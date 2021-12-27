Whatever Happened to the Cast of The A-Team?

Not every show is going to earn the loyalty of fans once it’s been transferred to live-action, or even taken from a novel or comic book, but considering that Cowboy Bebop had a following before it became a series, or attempted to rather, it’s fair to say that a petition to bring it back after being canceled should have been expected. Not every show is going to get this treatment since it might be that it really does stink that bad when it’s brought to live-action, but what’s confusing about this is the amount of criticism that was seen when this show premiered, especially in light of people wanting to bring it back. Of course, when one really takes a good long look at things, the fact is that the people who shout the loudest tend to be heard the most, and those that are bound and determined to get their way, no matter what they have to do or say, tend to shout the loudest quite often, much like children throwing a temper tantrum. In all fairness, it might not be that severe, but the fact that Cowboy Bebop didn’t appear to light people up in a certain way as a live-action series is a good reason to think that it just didn’t work the way it should have.

