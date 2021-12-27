13-year-old on dirt bike killed during attempted traffic stop

A 13-year-old boy died during an attempted traffic stop by Boynton Beach Police on Sunday.

Police say the teen, identified by WPBF as Stanley Davis Jr, was driving a dirt bike recklessly on Boynton Beach Boulevard when an officer attempted a traffic stop.

The dirt bike went down during the attempted stop, killing the boy.

Boynton Beach police are calling the incident an officer-involved traffic homicide.

Police Chief Michael Gregory says law enforcement will conduct ‘thorough and meticulous’ investigations to determine what happened.

“Our hearts go out to the family members of this young person, and they can trust that we and our law enforcement partners will be conducting a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred,” Boynton Beach police Chief Michael Gregory said.

Gregory and a Florida Highway Patrol sergeant shared statements on Sunday, but neither took questions.

According to WPBF "the Florida Highway Patrol will now be the lead investigating law enforcement agency in reference to this incident. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office is also investigating the incident and Boynton Beach Police Department leaders said they're conducting an internal investigation to see if the officer violated any department policies."

The officer involved in Sunday's incident will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.