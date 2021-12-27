Cold, Rainy Weather Will Linger All Week in Southland

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a cold and wet Christmas, the Southland is in for more of the same this week, with rain and snow in the forecast through New Year's Eve save for a brief respite Tuesday.

A significant rainstorm was forecast today, with a half to 1 inch of rain expected in a fast-moving system with the potential for more, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning was issued from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. today for the Los Angeles County mountains -- excluding the Santa Monica Range -- where heavy snow was expected. Up to 10 inches was predicted above 5,000 feet, with lighter accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible between 4,000 and 5,000 feet. Winds gusts as high as 40 mph were also in the forecast.

Snow levels could drop below 2,500 feet Tuesday, with a dusting in the foothills.

The NWS warned motorists of reduced visibilities in areas of blowing snow, and said people should be prepared for dangerous winter driving conditions in the local mountains.

Today's high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s and 50s. Overnight lows will drop into and 30s in some valley and mountains areas, and the high 20s in the Antelope Valley.

Similarly cold temperatures were in store all week.

Forecasters said the next storm after that will affect the region from late Tuesday night into Thursday, with another system quickly moving in from the north Friday.

New Year's Day was shaping up to be dry but cool across the region, though the forecast could still change between now and then.