Helmet camera footage shows Winston-Salem Fire Department fighting townhome fire on Saint Marks Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefights fought a townhome fire Monday morning.
It took firefighters with Winston-Salem Fire Department about thirty minutes to get a fire at a townhome on the 2900 block of Saint Marks Road under control.
No one was hurt, but a family and their dog were displaced.
It’s not clear if any other townhome units were impacted by the blaze, which the fire department described as a two-alarm fire in a tweet .
The Red Cross will be assisting with helping those who were displaced.
