Spider-Man movie breaks pandemic record

By Stephanie Raymond
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is really raking in the cash.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" reached $1.05 billion at the global box office over the Christmas weekend, just 12 days after its release, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to top the billion dollar mark.

The film, which was released December 17, has made a total of $467.3 million from U.S. theaters and $587.1 million more internationally, according to Comscore . It is officially the highest grossing title of 2021 and is on track to surpass its predecessor, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," as Sony's top film of all time, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It's the first time in two years that a film has surpassed $1 billion worldwide. The last movie to do so was "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in December 2019.

"These numbers would be very impressive in the pre-pandemic era, but for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to sprint to a billion dollars in this marketplace is really hard to wrap your mind around," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, told CNN Business . "The monumental achievement of 'No Way Home' hitting this number cannot be overstated for this industry right now."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" was also the most popular movie in theatres over the three-day holiday weekend, earning $81.5 million at U.S. theaters and $121.4 million internationally for a total of $202.9 million worldwide. In second place was "The Matrix Resurrections," which made $47 million worldwide, followed by "Sing 2," which made $42.9 million globally.

