ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Made in Chelsea’: How the U.K. ‘Gossip Girl’-Inspired Show Still Keeps Things Fresh After 10 Years

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Inspired by U.S. teen dramas such as “Gossip Girl,” “Made in Chelsea” was originally conceived in 2011 as a reality TV series chronicling the lives of wealthy 20-somethings in one of London’s most upmarket districts.

Ten years and 22 seasons later, the show — which airs on Channel 4’s digital channel E4 in the U.K. and on streamer hayu in the U.S. — has acquired soap status among audiences young and old, who still tune in to watch cast-members (many of whom are now 30-somethings) as they grapple with not only make-ups and break-ups but also weddings, childbirth and even death.

“The show started off being about dating and friendship — that is its foundation — but it’s about a whole lot more now basically,” says David Granger, an executive producer on “Made in Chelsea” and co-founder of Monkey Kingdom , which makes the show. (Monkey Kingdom is part of Universal International Studios , a division of Universal Studio Group.)

To keep the E4 show fresh, new (and younger) cast members are introduced almost every season and producers have finally, albeit slowly, responded to criticism regarding “Made in Chelsea’s” lack of diversity by introducing more cast members of color, including British model Paris Smith, who became the show’s first woman of color when she joined in August 2020.

Behind the camera, the creative team also continue to tweak the series in subtle ways. “There’s loads of things on a psychological level that you wouldn’t even be aware of,” says Nazleen Karim, who joined as an executive producer three years ago with a mandate to shake the show up and make it “feel more real.” She cites, for example, the color grade, which has been changed from “milky” to more vibrant to reflect the trend for brighter colors on Instagram.

The key, she says, is to keep any changes “incremental.” “There’s a reason that ‘Chelsea’ has been going on 10 years,” says Karim. “So you just don’t want to meddle with the magic formula too much.”

Other techniques have included more handheld camerawork and, occasionally, breaking the fourth wall. In 2019, for example, when two central cast-members — Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo — had an explosive fight “for the first time ever, the cameras — and they’re really heavy cameras — came off their tripods to follow the action,” says Karim. “And actually, it was a moment that felt electric at the time.”

Equally, the most recent season saw the disintegration of the long-term relationship between cast members Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Ruby Adler, during which Amiri-Garroussi pointed out Adler was breaking up with him on camera. “That was a very real, visceral moment,” says Karim. “Suddenly in that moment, everyone at home was jolted into thinking ‘Oh yeah, this isn’t Netflix. We’re witnessing the demise of an eight-year relationship.’”

With renewed concern in the U.K. around the impact of reality TV and social media following a spate of suicides linked to shows including “Love Island,” “The Only Way is Essex” and “The Jeremy Kyle Show,” “Made in Chelsea” so far boasts an impeccable record in terms of the welfare of its current and former stars. There have been no tragedies or even public falls from grace, despite its cast sharing some of their most personal moments on the screen.

Ollie Locke, who joined “Made in Chelsea” in its first season, knows all about sharing his most intimate moments on camera. Locke came out as bisexual and, eventually, gay on the show. He has also shared with viewers his relationship and friendship woes as well as his pandemic wedding last year, and now his surrogacy journey. “It’s like a family,” says Locke of his trust in both the producers and his fellow cast members (even if, as he admits, they don’t always get on). “I’ve always felt it’s very ‘Kardashians’ [meets] a Richard Curtis movie.”

“Putting your life on camera is never going to be easy. It’s not an easy thing to do. However, we know when we go onto that show that this is what we’re doing,” says Locke, who was working in the VIP section of a Chelsea nightclub frequented by Prince Harry when he first landed a spot on “Made in Chelsea.” (The moment he knew the series had become a cultural phenomenon, Locke says, was when he found himself looking after singer Ellie Goulding in the club one night “and I got asked for a photo and she didn’t. I went ‘Okay, I think it’s time to give up [the day job].’”)

If anything, Locke says, he appreciates being able to share his story with an audience, not only to shine a spotlight on diversity — “Gay weddings are still something that you don’t see on camera very much,” he says — but also because of the positive feedback he receives. “A lot of people talk about trolling and stuff like that,” he says. “On the opposite side, there’s a lot of people that aren’t trolls and 99% aren’t.”

Having spent almost a decade of his life on “Made in Chelsea” (he briefly left the show in 2013 before returning two years later), how long does Locke think the show will continue? “As we’ve grown up and as we’ve developed, especially when we’re talking about weddings and marriages and surrogacy, we’re not only bringing back an audience that once watched it, but inheriting a new one that is interested in those things,” he says. “Maybe they’re not interested in some parts of it because [some of the cast] are 19 and you don’t care about a 19 year old’s breakup, but you’re watching it because you want to see the bit that the 35 year olds are doing.”

For the producers, catering to an audience that spans the demographic gulf of their cast is more of a challenge, but Karim is sanguine about it. “I think as long as the stories are engaging,” she says, “no matter what age you are, you just will resonate with someone who’s opened their hearts and lives to camera.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance Due to Positive COVID Test

LL Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for COVID-19. The ABC special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star’s absence. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy Talk COVID Safety at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Hollywood has all but given up on ringing in 2022. COVID’s highly transmissible Omicron variant, which has ripped through the country at a shockingly fast rate, has prompted a wave of New Year’s Eve entertainment cancellations. Fox scrapped its “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast,” and Phish rescheduled their “New Year’s Run” concerts. Still, the annual mainstay event for the past five decades will endure: “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” hosted by master-of-ceremonies veteran Ryan Seacrest and Forbes ’30 Under 30′ alum Liza Koshy. The ABC special is well-seasoned, with 50 years of experience hyping up the nation until the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Goodbye to Issa, Molly and the Complex Friendship Love Story at the Heart of ‘Insecure’

SPOILER ALERT: This column includes spoilers from “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?”, the series finale of HBO’s “Insecure.” Read Rae’s breakdown of the episode here. The cliffhanger going into the series finale of “Insecure” was only a cliffhanger if you hadn’t been paying attention. As ever, Issa (Issa Rae) had to choose between two men: her longtime love Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and, well, someone else (this time, Kendrick Sampson’s Nathan). As charming as Nathan is, and as right as he and Issa can be together, he was always doomed. Ending “Insecure” without Issa and Lawrence ending up together would’ve been a huge...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

How did Paris Smith get her scar on Made In Chelsea?

Paris Smith is back on season 22 of Made In Chelsea, and viewers have been wondering how she got her scar. The Made In Chelsea season finale is slowly approaching, and we’ve seen some new faces hit the scene this year, including Paris’ new boyfriend. Paris Smith is...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ollie Locke
Person
Ellie Goulding
Person
Jamie Laing
Person
Prince Harry
Elite Daily

Fans Think There's A Major Gossip Girl Easter Egg In And Just Like That

When And Just Like That landed on HBO Max at the beginning of December, it was a significant debut for the streaming service. Really, only one series premiere had hype that rivaled it: the return of Gossip Girl. These two New York City-set stories, each focusing on the city's fashionably dressed, wealthy residents, are a natural pairing with one another. In fact, they’re so similar in time, place, and subject matter that they could conceivably be set in the same universe. That’s why fans’ assumption that Gossip Girl’s Constance Billard-St. Jude’s School is in And Just Like That is actually plausible.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Which Love Island 2021 couples are still together?

With 2021 coming to a close, it’s time we looked back at some of the more important moments of the year — namely, who actually found love on Love Island.After taking a hiatus in summer 2020 due to the pandemic, the group of bikini-clad twenty-somethings were back in sunny Mallorca this year (following a two-week quarantine, of course) and graced our screens most nights of the week for two months between June and August.While some couples had a strong start that soon crashed and burned (we’re looking at you, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish) others have made their love...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gossip Girl#Reality Tv#Channel 4#Digital Channel E4#Streamer Hayu#Universal Studio Group#British
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Loudest Mouth’: Widow of Crash Victim Lashes Out at Kim Kardashian

The widow of a man killed by a truck driver that was later sentenced to over 100 years in prison expressed frustration over Kim Kardashian weighing in on the case to her millions of followers. On Tuesday, Kardashian tweeted about taking a “deep dive” into the sentencing of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a Cuban immigrant convicted of 42 counts, including vehicular homicide, following the 2019 crash on a Colorado highway. Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison. Kardashian called on Colorado Governor Jared Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Royal guard knocks child to ground during march

A royal guard at the Tower of London was filmed knocking over a child who was in his way.Footage of the accident prompted arguments over whether the soldier or the child’s parents were to blame.In the clip shared anonymously on TikTok and reported by Ladbible, two royal guards were seen marching at the London landmark, watched by tourists.But the child quickly stepped right into the path of one of the guards, and was pushed to the ground. The soldier lifted his leg to avoid stepping on the boy, shouted and carried on marching.Onlookers gasped as the child fell to the ground, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Never Had A ‘Breakdown’ Like Britney Spears In The 90s

In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed the factors that allowed her to avoid public crises after rising to fame as Rachel Green on ‘Friends.’. Jennifer Aniston, 52, was America’s sweetheart while playing Rachel Green on Friends. And during the show’s ten-season run, as well as in the 15 years since, Jennifer has remained centered and humble while avoiding any public crises or incidents that have plagued other A-list stars like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and more. So, how did Jennifer do it? “A godsend of support — just so many evolved, positive people around me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, December 8.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

42K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy