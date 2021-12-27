Police fatally shoot man armed with butcher’s knife in Eagle Rock
LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A man has died after he was shot by an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department at a gas station in Eagle Rock on Sunday.
Investigators reported the incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Chevron station located in the 2900 block of West Broadway.
LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar said officers found the man in a parked car, bleeding and wielding a large butcher’s knife. The man then exited the vehicle, and reportedly refused to follow officers’ commands to drop the weapon.
“He continued to approach the officer,” Aguilar told ABC 7 , at which point, that officer opened fire.
The man was sent to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died. No other injuries were reported in connection with the incident, which was still under investigation as of Monday.
