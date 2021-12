According to reports, the 50-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody after she attacked an elderly man on a flight for not wearing a face mask. Authorities said the female passenger attacked the 80 year-old male passenger, who has not been identified, because he reportedly took off his mask to eat and drink while at his seat. This flight-related incident comes after Dr Anthony Fauci told US travelers over the weekend that removing masks on an airplane is ‘not something we should even be considering’ due to the recent surge in cases and the presence of the new Omicron variant.

