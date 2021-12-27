Woman injured after being struck by vehicle on Trenton Road

The 52-year-old babysitter reportedly sacrificed her own life after she pushed a stroller carrying a 1-year-old baby out of harm’s way before an oncoming truck hit her. Unfortunately, the woman died on December 31 after being hit December 20, the boy’s father said. Her daughter described her as the most selfless person ever and someone who adored looking after children.

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO