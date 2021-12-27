ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New CDC Guidelines For Healthcare Workers

By Mallory Thomas
news9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC is adjusting guidelines for healthcare workers to help prevent the spread...

www.news9.com

Axios

Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation

Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, criticized the CDC on Tuesday for shortening the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 to five days if they're asymptomatic. Details: Adams also expressed concern in a Twitter post and in an interview Tuesday about the...
POTUS
okcfox.com

Oklahoma doctors react to new CDC quarantine guidelines

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)-- The CDC announced on Monday that they are reducing their quarantine and isolation period from ten days to five days, if someone does not have COVID symptoms. According to the CDC, if someone tests positive, they should self isolate for five days, and then wear a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Slate

The CDC’s Defense of Its New COVID Guidelines Is Complete Nonsense

The Biden administration has spent much of the past two days trying to defend its widely pilloried new guidelines for how long Americans should isolate if they contract COVID-19. So far, the effort hasn’t been very convincing. With case counts surging amid the omicron wave, the Centers for Disease...
U.S. POLITICS
fox13news.com

The CDC's new quarantine guidelines, simplified

TAMPA, Fla. - Significant changes have been made to the CDC's isolation guidelines when it comes to COVID-19. Dr. Michael Teng at the University of South Florida said this about how to take the new guidance: "It is really essential to understand that even though the CDC is letting you out of quarantine or isolation, they still think you’re going to be infectious and can transmit the virus."
TAMPA, FL
wspa.com

CDC announces new COVID-19 guidelines; Upstate medical professional weighs in

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) As the COVID-19 holiday surge continues across our nation, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines and recommended steps to follow. Among the new guidelines is lowering isolation time for people with COVID-19 and those who are considered close contacts. According to our nation’s...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wabi.tv

Head of Maine CDC says new COVID guidelines will apply to schools

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says the new COVID-19 guidelines announced Monday apply to schools and students who are eligible for the vaccine. Dr. Nirav Shah says this could in turn help with reducing school shutdowns and keeping kids in school. He says the group...
AUGUSTA, ME
WISH-TV

Dr. Jerome Adams critical of new CDC guidelines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV medical expert and former U.S. surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams provided his thoughts on the latest developments surrounding COVID-19 on Tuesday. Adams spoke with News 8’s Phil Sanchez about a variety of topics, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines regarding isolation,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Department of Health Issues Statement on New CDC Quarantine and Isolation Guidance

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Health is releasing a statement regarding the Centers for Disease Control cutting the amount of time one needs to isolate or quarantine following exposure to or a positive test for COVID-19. Monday, the CDC announced that it is shortening the time for isolation following a positive test is now five days instead of ten for someone who is asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. The CDC also says the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19 and who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose or two months out from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and not yet boosted is also five days, followed by five days of strict mask use for another five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
First Coast News

Explaining CDC's new COVID-19 isolation guidelines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The CDC is now recommending people who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic to isolate for five days, instead of 10. "I'm quite surprised that they have changed," Jacksonville resident Jacqueline Haynes said as she waited hours for a COVID-19 rapid test at the Regency Mall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
blackchronicle.com

CDC announces new COVID-19 guidelines for those who test positive

With new information comes new advice but we’d be a damn lie to act like we’re not a bit flummoxed by the CDC’s latest recommendation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. According to ABCNews, the Center for Disease Control is now suggesting that those who have tested positive for coronavirus only have to quarantine for 5 days IF they are asymptomatic. KEY WORD, “IF”!
PUBLIC HEALTH
ClickOnDetroit.com

CDC issues new COVID quarantine, isolation guidelines: What to know

The CDC has issued new guidance on how long you need to quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test or contact with someone who tests positive. The new guidance reduces the length of time people are recommended to quarantine in almost all cases. Here’s what the CDC said:. New CDC...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lifehacker

What to Know About the CDC’s New, Shorter Isolation Guidelines

As Omicron cases continue to surge in the U.S., the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days to five days for anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19—as long as they are asymptomatic. After five days of staying home (or isolating in some way), patients should still wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County To Require COVID Booster for Healthcare Workers, Other High-Risk Groups

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County health officials announced Tuesday that COVID vaccine boosters would be required for healthcare workers and workers in other high-risk congregate settings under a new health order. The announcement comes as COVID cases surge in the county, driven by the spread of the omicron variant. “Less than two weeks ago, I warned of a deluge of omicron, and today, unfortunately, that deluge is here,” said county Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody at a press conference Tuesday. “Our cases here in Santa Clara County are spiking and the majority of them are omicron.” Raw Video: Santa...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KCCI.com

How new CDC guidelines will impact restaurants

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has releasednew guidelines that shorten the isolation period from 10 to five days after a positive COVID-19 test. Restaurants are expected to benefit from these new guidelines. Many restaurants have struggled with staffing shortages because of COVID-19. Jessica...
DES MOINES, IA

