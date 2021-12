A t-shirt belonging to late-Metallica bassist Cliff Burton was returned to his family after 35 years. The family's official Instagram page, cliffburtonfamily, posted a photo of Faith No More drummer Mike "Puffy" Bordin holding the shirt, and writing, "A huge Thank You to Mike 'Puffy' Bordin for bringing Cliff’s original Dawn Of The Dead shirt back home where it belongs It’s been a roller coaster of emotions and we appreciate Mike and the person who kept it safe for us for 30 plus years. Our only regret is (Cliff's father) Ray isn’t here to see it."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO