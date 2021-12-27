ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hundreds of parakeets dropped off at Michigan animal shelter

By WTVO Newsroom, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yV1P1_0dWjb0EF00

DETROIT ( WTVO ) — Nearly 500 parakeets were dropped off at a southeast Michigan rescue shelter shortly before Christmas, with at least 50 more expected later.

The birds came from the son of an animal hoarder, according to the Detroit Free Press . The son reportedly called Kelley LeBonty, director of the Detroit Animal Welfare Group, and said he planned to surrender as many as 80 parakeets from his father’s house.

However, he arrived at the shelter Thursday night with 497 birds.

“He had them all in seven cages,” LeBonty said told the Free Press. “A very tight fit. They were kind of on top of each other and smothering each other. They were very very stressed. They were barely moving. We had to get them out and into different cages.”

The son said his father spent $1,200 a month to feed the birds, which he kept in a room of his house, according to LeBonty.

“His son said that he just wanted to breed a few of them, and it got out of control,” LeBonty told the newspaper. “The problem is birds breed easily. And then you just have more babies and more babies and more babies if you don’t control the situation.”

Animal shelters see surge in pet surrenders

Many of the birds reportedly had eye and foot problems, though some appeared to be healthy.

Another area shelter took 220 of the parakeets, while a different shelter was set to pick up more Sunday. It will be about two to four weeks before they are ready for adoption.

The son planned to return to the shelter with more birds after Christmas, LeBonty told the newspaper.

Though law enforcement often gets involved in animal hoarding cases, the group has decided not to contact the authorities about the parakeets, LeBonty said.

“They reached out to us for help, and that’s a step in the right direction,” she told the Free Press. “Now these birds can be in a proper home and get the care they need.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man and woman wanted in connection to vehicle burglary, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a vehicle burglary. On Oct. 14 a man and woman burglarized a vehicle on Ensley Drive just north of Brimhall Road and then proceeded to go to a local store and use credit cards […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Ann Arbor News

Humane Society of Huron Valley took in more animals than any other Michigan shelter in 2020

ANN ARBOR, MI – The Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor took in more animals than any other shelter in the state in 2020 and is on track to do it again this year. The shelter, 3100 Cherry Hill Road, took in 5,472 dogs and cats in 2020, surpassing all other intake numbers for other shelters in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s animal shelter annual report.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Animal Welfare#Birds#Southeast Michigan#Wtvo#The Detroit Free Press#The Free Press#Nexstar Media Inc
Macomb Daily

Animal welfare group gets even more parakeets

You could forgive members of a Bruce Township animal rescue group if they are a bit fatigued this week after spending Christmas caring for about 500 parakeets. Then came a second batch on Sunday. “We thought 497 parakeets was a lot,” members of the Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) said...
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Beast

He Spent the Night With a Married Woman and Wound Up Dead in a National Park

The wife of a U.S. Coast Guardsman in Virginia drove her husband’s car to Cleveland, where she spent the night with a 31-year-old father of two, then executed the aspiring musician in a nature preserve with a bullet to the back of the head before heading to Detroit to get a tattoo, a newly unsealed federal complaint alleges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant Closing After Almost 30 Years

Losing a beloved restaurant is always sad. It’s even more difficult to accept when that restaurant has been around for decades and is a fixture in the community. The past few years, we’ve seen plenty of great local restaurants have to shut their doors due to the ongoing pandemic. Even without a pandemic, it’s hard to make it as a local eatery, which is why I always love to support my local spots.
MICHIGAN STATE
KGET

KGET

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy