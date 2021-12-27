ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Apple Cider Vinegar Help A Cold?

By Kimberly Smith
 4 days ago

Apple cider vinegar has been around for decades, and it boasts many health benefits. It is made from fermented apple juice, and that gives it some positive qualities worth looking at. It contains natural probiotics, which might help keep your gut health in check, and it also has antioxidants that can help fight damage caused by free radicals (via the Cleveland Clinic ).

Some small studies suggest that apple cider vinegar can help lower your blood sugar levels, but they do not conclusively prove that it can make a huge difference in preventing or managing diabetes. Another small study indicated that it might also help boost weight loss. Some people claim that apple cider vinegar can help relieve heartburn or acid reflux as well. While there isn't much evidence to back up this assertion, drinking a tablespoon with a glass of water probably isn't going to make your symptoms any worse (per the Cleveland Clinic).

Using Apple Cider Vinegar For A Cold

The probiotics in apple cider vinegar might improve your immune response, which can help your body fight off a cold. In addition, it contains polyphenols that can help reduce cold symptoms. One way to use apple cider vinegar is to rub it directly on your throat. The powerful aroma might help clear your sinuses and loosen congestion, per Healthline . You can also make your own mixture to help alleviate the symptoms of a cold and a sore throat . Simply combine 2 tablespoons of it with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon honey in 16 ounces of water. Mix well and sip throughout the day (via MindBodyGreen ).

Apple cider vinegar does have some side effects you might want to know about before consuming it regularly. For instance, it can cause stomach irritation in some people. It can also lead to esophageal and dental erosion. For these reasons, you should always dilute it before ingesting it (via Healthline).

RDH
4d ago

Yes it does help with colds, also inflammation 1 tablespoon Bragg’s vinegar, 1 teaspoon of pure honey and 4 ounces pineapple juice, throw some cinnamon and you have a great immune boost.

