Nelsonville, OH

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

Top stories read from Dec. 19 — Dec. 26, 2021, on www.athensmessenger.com:

1. Tenants must move to make way for Nelsonville park

2. Trimble basketball supports member of opposing team in cancer battle

3. Kyle Bridgeman to be laid to rest

4. Nelsonville PD hires officer that shot and killed city resident

5. Some Trimble parents remain concerned over school lockdown

6. Warriors outlast Spartans, 79-57

7. Lancers hold off Wildcats, 55-53

8. Nelsonville-York Drama Club takes to the airwaves for Christmas

9. Nelsonville groups create care packages for residents experiencing homelessness

10. Fourth time’s the charm? Nelsonville council again to remove Greg Smith

Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

