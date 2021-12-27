10 standouts from Eagles' 34-10 win over the Giants in Week 16

The Eagles moved to 8-7 on the season, dominating the New York Giants, 34-10 in a Week 16 matchup that released over a year’s worth of frustration.

Jalen Hurts rebounded from his disastrous Week 12 outing, while the Philadelphia defense was dominant from the start.

We’ve highlighted 10 standouts from Sunday’s huge win.

1. T.J. Edwards

Edwards had 16 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended, and an 85.0-plus grade from PFF.

2. Boston Scott

Scott slipped down the depth chart for a few games as Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard carried the lead running back roles.

On Sunday with Sanders and Howard both out for stretches, Scott logged 12 carries, for 41-yards, and his normal touchdown against the Giants.

3. DeVonta Smith

Smith busted out of his mini-slump, logging 5-catches, for 80-yards and 1 touchdown, while inching that much closer to a 1,000-yard season and DeSean Jackson’s rookie record.

4. Alex Singleton

Singleton logged 12 tackles, 1 pass defended, and a pick-six.

5. Marcus Epps

The physical enforcer on Philadelphia’s defense, the reserve safety makes offensive players pay for coming into his zone.

6. Anthony Harris

7. Darius Slay

8. Josh Sweat

9. Lane Johnson

Johnson surrendered no pressure on 31 pass-blocking snaps per PFF and then finished the Giants off with a big man touchdown.

10. Fletcher Cox