ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Slovakia’s 3rd Period Push Not Enough in Loss to the US

By Josh Frojelin
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Slovakia could only pull out a single victory in the World Junior Championships. That victory came against their group’s worst team, Switzerland. However, Simon Latkoczy kept the team in each of the three games he played last year. That continued in Slovakia’s first game of the...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

China's message is clear: If you hit us, well hit back harder

The economic and diplomatic crackdown by Beijing on a small EU country demonstrates how tough it is willing to be against those who defy it over Taiwan. One of the most notable political dramas of 2021 has been China's showdown with Lithuania. Following the Baltic country's declaration that it would open a "Taiwan representative office" in its country, Beijing denounced it as a violation of its One China policy, specifically over the use of the word Taiwan as opposed to Taipei - which it usually tolerates.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Holtz
Reuters

U.S. helps Ukraine to strengthen its border with Russia, Belarus

KYIV, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The United States will finance projects including surveillance and monitoring equipment to strengthen Ukraine's borders with Russia and Belarus, amid continuing escalation with Moscow, Ukraine's border service said on Tuesday. Kyiv accuses Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops near its borders in preparation...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

EU admits relationship with Switzerland could ‘be obsolete’ in trade deal row

The relationship between the European Union and Switzerland could fall apart if negotiations over the country’s place in the EU market fail, says European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.Talks of Switzerland binding more closely to the EU’s single market rules and a cap on their mutual agreements - which have gone on for 10 years - collapsed in May after stiff opposition from the Swiss.“Should new negotiations not lead to success, the bilateral agreements that were still in force would gradually expire and make our relationship obsolete at some point,” said Mr Sefcovic in an interview published in Der Spiegel...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Germany, France, Britain, U.S. discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks

BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States discussed the situation at the Ukrainian border and upcoming dialogue formats with Russia, Germany's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday. The four foreign ministers also discussed the latest round of international talks in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Russia#Slovakian#Americans#Logan Cooley#Slovaks
wkzo.com

Ex-PM Fico faces charges for breaking Slovakia’s COVID rules

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Former Slovak prime minister Robert Fico is facing charges of incitement, police said on Friday, after he organised a protest that fell foul of lockdown rules as the country battles a rise in COVID-19 cases. In a statement sent by his opposition Smer party, Fico said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from Canada’s Blowout of Austria

There may be a race to the bottom next season in the NHL after Connor Bedard introduced himself to the world stage on Tuesday night at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship. The 16-year-old is eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, and he showed everyone why he will go first overall.
NHL
theScore

Slovakia's Latkoczy blasts IIHF for canceling world juniors: 'What a joke'

Slovakian goaltender Simon Latkoczy had some choice words for the International Ice Hockey Federation following the cancellation of the 2022 World Junior Championship. Latkoczy took to Instagram late Wednesday night to air his grievances. "This goes on IIHF," Latkoczy wrote. "They completely underestimated this tournament. The organization from the first...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kraken News & Rumors: Tanev, Appleton & Beniers

In this edition of Seattle Kraken News & Rumors, Brandon Tanev‘s season ends early after suffering an ACL injury against the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 18, Mason Appleton enters COVID-19 protocols and Matty Beniers records an assist in Team USA’s opening game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy